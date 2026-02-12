Flipkart's IPO on the horizon as it gets NCLT nod
Business
Flipkart is preparing for a public listing in 2026. The company is aiming to raise over ₹20,000 crore and is targeting a huge $60-70 billion valuation—almost double its last one.
Flipkart's ecosystem
Flipkart is India's leading online shopping platform, with everything from fashion (Myntra) to logistics (Ekart) and quick grocery delivery (Minutes).
Walmart owns most of it (77%), while Tencent holds about 5-6%.
Minutes operates more than 800 dark stores.
Online food delivery
Flipkart is testing online food delivery in Bengaluru this year, hoping to launch fully by late 2026 or early 2027.
With India's food delivery market booming, this could be their next big thing.