Flipkart's market position case sent back to NCLAT for review
Business
The Supreme Court has told the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) to take another look at whether Flipkart misused its position in the market.
The case, started by the All India Online Vendors Association back in 2018, claims Flipkart gave special treatment to certain sellers like WS Retail, making things tougher for smaller vendors.
What's the new order from SC
Earlier, NCLAT relied on tax records that were later thrown out by another tribunal.
Plus, India's competition watchdog had said there wasn't enough proof of Flipkart dominating the market since there are other big players too.
Now, SC wants NCLAT to review everything again—minus those old tax assessments—and decide fairly if Flipkart actually abused its power.