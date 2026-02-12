Flipkart's ₹40 crore Namibia sponsorship deal explained
Flipkart just scored a major partnership—they're now the main sponsor of Namibia's cricket team for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.
With an estimated ₹40 crore deal, Flipkart's branding will feature prominently on the shoulders of Namibia's playing and training kits and on merchandise throughout the tournament.
The sponsorship was announced in early February 2026 and received renewed visibility as Namibia faced India in Delhi.
Flipkart's Namibia play
Instead of spending big bucks on Team India, Flipkart chose Namibia for smart exposure—getting their brand seen during high-profile matches without getting lost among bigger sponsors.
The deal covers everything from playing kits to media backdrops, making sure Flipkart stands out whenever Namibia hits the field.
Group A matches and Flipkart's exposure
Namibia is up against some big names—India, Pakistan, USA, and Netherlands—in Group A.
Their matches are set in Delhi, Chennai, and Colombo and are expected to grab plenty of eyeballs in cricket-crazy India.
For Flipkart, it's a clever way to get noticed without breaking the bank.