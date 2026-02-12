Flipkart's ₹40 crore Namibia sponsorship deal explained Business Feb 12, 2026

Flipkart just scored a major partnership—they're now the main sponsor of Namibia's cricket team for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

With an estimated ₹40 crore deal, Flipkart's branding will feature prominently on the shoulders of Namibia's playing and training kits and on merchandise throughout the tournament.

The sponsorship was announced in early February 2026 and received renewed visibility as Namibia faced India in Delhi.