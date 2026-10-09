Flock Safety cutting about 270 jobs amid buyout and backlash
Flock Safety, known for its AI-powered surveillance cameras, is laying off about 270 employees, roughly 18% of its team, by the end of October.
The move follows a recent buyout offer and comes as more communities and lawmakers push back against how Flock's technology is used.
Flock Safety's 120,000 cameras face scrutiny
With around 120,000 cameras in 49 states, Flock has faced growing criticism over privacy.
Florida recently banned its license plate readers on state highways, while a lawsuit in Virginia claims the cameras amount to warrantless surveillance.
There is also controversy over Flock's technology being used in immigration enforcement, prompting Home Depot investors to review the retailer's partnerships with surveillance technology vendors.
While Flock says its technology helps investigate and solve crimes, critics worry these cameras go too far in tracking everyday life.