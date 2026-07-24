Flooding forces 3 million India to halt Ahmedabad plant operations
Business
3 million India has paused operations at its Ahmedabad plant because two days of rain led to flooding.
The company says water is finally going down, but it will take a few more days before things are back to normal.
Flood-hit 3 million India says insurance covers
Right now, 3 million is checking for any damage at the site and reassures that everything is covered by insurance.
The company also mentioned its other plants can pick up the slack, so there should not be a major impact overall.
The company will keep everyone posted as it works on getting things running again, even though shares dipped slightly after the news.