Floods hit Punjab's power supply: ₹102cr loss for PSPCL

Damages to office buildings, electrical parts

It wasn't just the big projects—PSPCL's office buildings and equipment saw damages worth ₹2.61 crore, and key electrical parts like circuit breakers, panels, batteries, and relays worth ₹46 lakh were also affected.

Civil repairs at grid substations will cost another ₹2.55 crore.

Teams are out working to restore power where it matters most, but officials say these numbers could rise once floodwaters fully recede and they can check everything properly.