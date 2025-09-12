Floods hit Punjab's power supply: ₹102cr loss for PSPCL
Punjab's recent floods have hit the state's power supply hard, with PSPCL estimating damages at over ₹102 crore.
The Upper Beas Diversion Channel hydel project in Pathankot took the biggest blow, losing ₹62.5 crore.
Meanwhile, thousands of transformers and over 7,000 electricity poles were wrecked, adding nearly ₹27 crore to the losses.
Damages to office buildings, electrical parts
It wasn't just the big projects—PSPCL's office buildings and equipment saw damages worth ₹2.61 crore, and key electrical parts like circuit breakers, panels, batteries, and relays worth ₹46 lakh were also affected.
Civil repairs at grid substations will cost another ₹2.55 crore.
Teams are out working to restore power where it matters most, but officials say these numbers could rise once floodwaters fully recede and they can check everything properly.