Sensex, Nifty hit 2-month highs: What's driving the rally
The Indian stock market kept its winning streak alive on Friday, with the Sensex closing up 356 points at 81,905 and the Nifty gaining 109 points to reach 25,114—both hitting two-month highs.
Financials and big-name stocks led the charge, even as FMCG shares lagged behind.
Notable gainers on Friday
Hindustan Copper's stock jumped 11% after announcing plans for ₹2,000 crore in capital expenditure over the next five to six years.
Defense companies like Mazagon Dock and Bharat Dynamics also saw their shares rise about 5% following a 15-year plan for the sector.
If you're tracking where big money is moving or thinking about investing, these moves are worth noting.
Auto stocks also had a good day
Auto stocks had a strong day too—JBM Auto soared 15% after securing $100 million in funding, while Samvardhana Motherson rose by 4%.
For the week, major indices like Sensex and Nifty posted over 1% growth—their best run in nearly three months—with IT and PSU sectors leading the way.
Overall market sentiment stayed upbeat as more stocks advanced than declined.