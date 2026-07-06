flyadeal launches 1st direct Riyadh to Hyderabad daily A320 service
flyadeal, Saudi Arabia's budget airline, just launched its first-ever direct flight between Riyadh and Hyderabad.
The inaugural flight touched down at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on July 4, and now you can catch this route every day on an Airbus A320, making travel easier for business travelers, expatriates, and leisure passengers.
It's a solid boost for India-Saudi Arabia connections.
Hyderabad adds 24 international, 76 domestic
With flyadeal joining the lineup, Hyderabad Airport now connects to 24 international and 76 domestic destinations.
GHIAL CEO Kadhir Kadhirvan called the partnership "reflecting Hyderabad Airport's growing importance as a global aviation hub."
flyadeal's Chief Commercial Officer (A) - flyadeal Loyd Misquitta said he is "delighted to partner with GMR Hyderabad International Airport" to establish the connection.
Another win for anyone looking for more flight options out of Hyderabad.