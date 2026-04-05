US-Iran war: FMCG firms report strong Q4 growth despite tensions

Leading fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies have posted strong growth in the March quarter of FY26, despite geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Companies like Marico, Dabur , and AWL Agri Business (formerly Adani Wilmar) have reported volume and value growth. This is mainly due to pricing strategies, category momentum, resilient domestic consumption and international market expansion (excluding conflict zones).

Company performance Marico's revenue growth driven by pricing interventions Marico, a major player in the FMCG space, reported a low twenties year-on-year growth in its consolidated revenue for the quarter. The growth was driven by pricing interventions, strong hair oils performance, and international business traction. The company's India business saw high-single-digit volume growth while overseas operations grew in high-teens (in constant currency terms), despite geopolitical headwinds affecting the Gulf region.

Market dynamics Dabur projected to report mid-single-digit revenue growth Dabur reported a more moderate performance with consolidated revenue growth projected in mid-single digits for the March quarter. The company witnessed a sequential recovery in domestic demand, with its India FMCG business likely to record high single-digit growth. However, geopolitical tensions in West Asia disrupted demand and supply chains for some of Dabur's key international markets.

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