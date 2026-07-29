FOCIA urges Tamil Nadu CM to cut fixed electricity charges
Business
MSMEs in Tamil Nadu with LT-CT power connection are feeling the pinch as fixed electricity charges have shot up from ₹35 to ₹165 per kilowatt.
To help keep their businesses running, the Federation of Coimbatore Industrial Associations (FOCIA) met Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, urging him to bring these costs back down.
FOCIA seeks rollback and exemptions
FOCIA's main ask is a return to the old, lower rates, saying it would give MSMEs much-needed relief.
They also requested an exemption from certain power rules for smaller units.
The Chief Minister listened closely and assured them he will look into it.