Food Pharmer—influencer who took on FMCG giants—announces his 'OWN' brand
What's the story
Revant Himatsingka, popularly known as Food Pharmer, is launching his own line of clean-label foods.
The influencer has amassed a huge following by calling out misleading health claims by big food brands.
With 2.8 million followers on Instagram, he hopes to move from problem to solution and guide people to eat healthier, Himatsingka told Moneycontrol.
As part of this mission, he is launching a certification system called 'Food Pharmer Approved' and new brand, Only What's Needed (OWN).
Certification system
Certification system for clean foods
Himatsingka's 'Food Pharmer Approved' certification will endorse brands he finds authentic. The initiative could go beyond packaged foods to healthy restaurants.
Although he initially thought of lab-tested certification, Himatsingka dropped the idea due to high costs and time constraints.
He plans to tell people about clean brands based on their ingredients, saying most companies wouldn't pass the first filter of clean ingredients required for lab testing.
Brand launch
Himatsingka's clean-label food brand: Only What's Needed
Himatsingka has also announced the launch of a range of clean-label foods under his own brand name, Only What's Needed (OWN). Whey protein will be the first product to be launched.
The influencer has partnered with a manufacturing facility in Tirupati for this venture and plans to soft-launch the brand and product in June, with a full launch scheduled for July.
He aims to create a "militant clean label brand" dedicated to promoting transparency in food labeling practices.
Distribution plan
Online distribution and pricing strategy
Himatsingka's products will be available only online, on his own website and e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart.
He has said that while the quality ingredients used may make his brand not the cheapest, he plans to cut marketing costs by 20-30% and pass the savings onto customers.
However, he admits that competing with big brands selling their products at ₹10 may not be possible.
Expansion plans
Future expansion plans and commitment to transparency
Himatsingka has shown interest in expanding his brand into the milk mix category, which includes brands such as Horlicks and Bournvita.
He wants to make his company the world's most transparent company, adding that he will avoid making content on brands that are direct competitors to maintain objectivity.
While focusing on his new brand and its first product, Himatsingka is also committed to educating people online about healthy eating choices.