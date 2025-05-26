What's the story

Revant Himatsingka, popularly known as Food Pharmer, is launching his own line of clean-label foods.

The influencer has amassed a huge following by calling out misleading health claims by big food brands.

With 2.8 million followers on Instagram, he hopes to move from problem to solution and guide people to eat healthier, Himatsingka told Moneycontrol.

As part of this mission, he is launching a certification system called 'Food Pharmer Approved' and new brand, Only What's Needed (OWN).