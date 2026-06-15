Foodstories raises 50L/cr from Nikhil Kamath and Sekhsaria family office Business Jun 15, 2026

Foodstories, a startup blending hospitality and digital retail, just scored ₹50 crore in funding from investor Nikhil Kamath and the Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office.

Founded by Ashni and Avni Biyani, the brand curates premium food products from farmers, chefs, and artisans.

Kamath called Foodstories "Better food is one of the highest-leverage changes a person can make to how they live, and Foodstories is one of the few platforms building the real infrastructure for that."

while Ashni Biyani shared plans to grow the business to ₹1,000 crore by mixing unique retail experiences with digital innovation.