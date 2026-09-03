For the 1st time Microsoft reveals Azure revenue of $29.4B
For the first time ever, Microsoft has revealed how much money its cloud platform, Azure, is making.
In the quarter ended June 30, 2026, Azure brought in $29.4 billion, beating Google Cloud ($24.8 billion), but still behind Amazon Web Services ($42.2 billion).
This move lets everyone see how the top cloud players stack up as competition heats up in AI-powered tech.
Microsoft reorganizes reporting to highlight AI
Microsoft just reorganized its financial reporting to highlight growth in AI and cloud services.
Now there are two main segments: "Agents and Infra" (which covers Azure and AI tools) and "Devices and Consumer" (think Xbox, Windows, and LinkedIn).
CEO Satya Nadella called out AI's huge impact on Microsoft's direction.
Even with a small tweak to Azure revenue guidance (thanks to moving GitHub sales elsewhere), Microsoft kept its overall forecast steady, and shares went up 1.4%.
They also said Microsoft is a major cloud computing provider to OpenAI, even as OpenAI works with other cloud providers too.