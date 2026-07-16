Fora becomes unicorn after $60 million raise, valued at $1B
Business
Fora, a travel startup launched in 2021, just hit unicorn status with a $1 billion valuation after raising $60 million in fresh funding.
The platform helps new travel advisors connect with clients and plan trips, all online.
With this latest round, Fora's total funding now stands at $138.5 million.
Fora funds boost via AI assistant
The new cash will boost Fora's AI assistant, Via, making trip planning even easier by automating research and itineraries for advisors.
So far, agents on the platform have booked over $3 billion worth of travel.
Fora also plans to hire more people and expand into flights and cruises.