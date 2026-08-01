Forcas Studio launches FTX on Flipkart minutes in 20 minutes
Business
Forcas Studio just made shopping even faster by launching its FTX fashion line on Flipkart Minutes, so you can score select pieces at your doorstep in just 20 minutes.
This move rides the wave of India's booming quick-commerce scene and makes grabbing new styles super convenient.
Sailesh Agarwal highlights speed and convenience
Sailesh Agarwal, Forcas Studio's managing director, says speed and convenience are now key for shoppers.
He shared that teaming up with Flipkart Minutes is all about using smart tech to boost customer engagement and keep up with changing trends.
The brand also plans to roll out more partnerships and fresh ideas to stay ahead in India's fast-paced retail world.