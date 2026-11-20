Ford to hire about 500 tech employees in India, 2027
Ford is ramping up its tech game in India, planning to hire about 500 people in 2027 for roles in AI, full stack, cloud, SAP, and data.
With more than 12,000 employees already at FBS India, the company is betting big on local talent to boost its global AI capabilities.
India builds Ford Pro AI solutions
India has the largest technology workforce among Ford Pro and FCSD locations globally.
Anaf Durrani, chief technology officer for Ford Pro Tech and FCSD Tech, shared that India has been an integral part of our technology strategy, highlighting how Indian teams are helping build smarter customer service tools and AI-powered solutions for commercial fleets worldwide.