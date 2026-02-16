Ford's bold plan: Let Chinese automakers build cars in US
Ford is pitching a plan to let Chinese automakers build cars in America through joint ventures, hoping to stay competitive as EV rivals like BYD expand globally.
CEO Jim Farley talked it over with Trump administration officials at the Detroit Auto Show, suggesting US partners would keep majority control and share profits and tech with their Chinese counterparts.
Potential benefits and challenges ahead
If this goes through, it could mean more jobs in the US and cheaper electric cars on the road—pretty cool for anyone eyeing an EV.
But there are big hurdles: strict tariffs on Chinese-made vehicles are still in place, and some officials aren't thrilled about closer China ties.
With global competition heating up, moves like this could shape what cars we drive (and how much we pay) in the coming years.