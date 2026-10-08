Foreign exits over $60 billion met by Indian market buying
Business
Since late 2024, foreign investors have pulled more than $60 billion out of Indian stocks, with another big sell-off on Thursday.
But thanks to strong buying from Indian mutual funds and other domestic players, the market didn't crash, just dipped a bit.
Indian institutions bought over $180 billion
Indian institutional investors bought over $180 billion worth of shares to balance out those foreign exits.
Big names like ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and SBI Mutual Fund led the charge, helping keep losses in check (the Nifty 50 index is down only 14% since September 2024).
While tech and finance stocks took some hits, local investors shifted focus to sectors like industrials and utilities, showing just how much homegrown support matters when global markets get shaky.