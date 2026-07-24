Foreign firms lease nearly 105 million sq ft for GCCs
Foreign companies have snapped up nearly 105 million square feet of office space across seven big Indian cities since January 2022, mostly to set up global capability centers (GCCs).
These centers made up over a third of all office leasing during this time, and their growth isn't slowing down.
Just in the first half of 2026, GCCs took nearly half the new leases.
GCCs could drive almost half leasing
Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR are among the cities hosting these global centers, thanks to India's strong talent pool and tech scene.
Colliers India's Arpit Mehrotra said it is expected to create multiple opportunities for developers and investors alike, especially with AI innovation on the rise.
Experts think GCCs could drive almost half of all new office leasing in the next two years.