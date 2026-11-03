Foreign flows $2.28bn into Indian equities led by Jio Platforms
Business
In the last 10 days, foreign investors have pumped $2.28 billion into Indian equities, thanks in large part to Jio Platforms's blockbuster stock market debut, which made up almost half of that total.
Jio's shares opened at ₹1,358 and closed at ₹1,419, giving early investors a sweet 4.5% jump.
India inflows split across markets
Of the total inflow, one-half came through regular stock exchanges and the other one-half via primary markets, pretty balanced.
While tech-heavy markets like Nasdaq have been struggling lately, India's more traditional market is holding steady.
Factors like a stable rupee, lower oil prices ($104 per barrel), and steady US interest rates are making India look even more attractive for global money right now.