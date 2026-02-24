Foreign investments in India to bounce back soon: IIFL's Venkataraman Business Feb 24, 2026

India might be about to get a fresh wave of foreign investments, according to R Venkataraman from IIFL Capital.

Speaking at the IIFL Global Investor Conference, he said that the recent dip in foreign investor money is just part of a normal cycle and expects things to turn around in the next 6-9 months.