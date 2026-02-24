Foreign investments in India to bounce back soon: IIFL's Venkataraman
Business
India might be about to get a fresh wave of foreign investments, according to R Venkataraman from IIFL Capital.
Speaking at the IIFL Global Investor Conference, he said that the recent dip in foreign investor money is just part of a normal cycle and expects things to turn around in the next 6-9 months.
Venkataraman shares his views on AI and India's economy
Venkataraman credits India's strong economy, steady banking sector, and reforms like GST for this positive outlook.
He also thinks India shouldn't stress about competing globally on AI tech, but instead focus on using AI in areas like finance and services—where our huge digital user base can really make an impact.