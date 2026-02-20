Foreign investors back in Indian stocks after months of outflows

IT sector woes

This sudden inflow is thanks to positive vibes from the US-India trade deal, a steady Union Budget, and strong company earnings.

But not everyone's celebrating: the IT sector saw a big ₹10,000 crore outflow as worries about AI-driven automation spooked investors.

Nifty IT is down nearly 15% year-to-date, while the benchmark Nifty has moved only modestly — about a 2.6% decline year-to-date (2026), per the provided reports.