Foreign investors may shun India amid IT and banking woes
Foreign investors might be stepping back from India's stock market, mainly because key sectors like IT and banking are hitting roadblocks.
Manish Sonthalia from Emkay Investment Managers points out that the Nifty 50 index depends a lot on these two sectors: IT is struggling with AI shake-ups, and banks are not growing much beyond 10% to 12%.
With stocks already priced high, India's market just is not looking as tempting to global investors right now.
Rupee weakness squeezes India returns
A weakening rupee means foreign investors get less bang for their buck, and higher oil prices (thanks to ongoing geopolitical tensions) are making things pricier for everyone in India.
Sonthalia says without more foreign investment, it will be tough for India to hit ambitious growth targets—domestic money alone may not be enough to keep the momentum going.