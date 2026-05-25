Foreign investors may shun India amid IT and banking woes Business May 25, 2026

Foreign investors might be stepping back from India's stock market, mainly because key sectors like IT and banking are hitting roadblocks.

Manish Sonthalia from Emkay Investment Managers points out that the Nifty 50 index depends a lot on these two sectors: IT is struggling with AI shake-ups, and banks are not growing much beyond 10% to 12%.

With stocks already priced high, India's market just is not looking as tempting to global investors right now.