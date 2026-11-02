Foreign investors pour $1.2 billion into Indian shares after outflows
Business
Foreign investors are back in the game, putting nearly $1.2 billion into Indian shares over the past 10 trading sessions.
Some of the inflows are going into big banks and IT companies, as global funds look for safer bets while AI-focused markets face turbulence.
It's a noticeable turnaround after months of heavy outflows earlier this year.
Global investors see India as alternative
With AI-heavy markets wobbling and the US dollar weakening, India is looking like a solid alternative for global investors.
Plus, Indian stock indices like Sensex and Nifty have outperformed many global peers lately, while in the primary market, FPIs were buyers worth $600 million, with Jio Telecom's ₹30,188 crore IPO expected to have cornered a large chunk of these flows.