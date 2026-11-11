Foreign investors pour $7.5bn into India, favoring tech and telecom

A big chunk of the cash, ₹53,000 crore, was invested in early November alone, with tech stocks getting a $1.4 billion boost thanks to rising demand for IT services (even as global AI stocks took a hit). Jio Platforms also scored major investments.

Meanwhile, sectors like FMCG and financial services saw some money pulled out.

Experts say India's stable economy and more reasonable stock prices are making it an attractive spot for foreign investors right now.