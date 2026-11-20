Big news for India's stock market: foreign investors just pumped over ₹1 trillion into Indian shares this November, flipping the script after two months of steady outflows.

This sudden interest comes as global funds pull back from AI investments due to tough regulations and shaky returns in the US and Asia.

Still, about 29% of fund managers say they're uneasy about India's limited options for investing in AI, according to a recent BofA Securities survey.