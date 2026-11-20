Foreign investors pour over ₹1tn into Indian shares reversing outflows
Big news for India's stock market: foreign investors just pumped over ₹1 trillion into Indian shares this November, flipping the script after two months of steady outflows.
This sudden interest comes as global funds pull back from AI investments due to tough regulations and shaky returns in the US and Asia.
Still, about 29% of fund managers say they're uneasy about India's limited options for investing in AI, according to a recent BofA Securities survey.
RBI must juggle inflation currency growth
Even with all this fresh investment, India has some hurdles ahead.
Growth is expected to slow down a bit thanks to rising food prices, a shaky rupee, and global issues like conflicts in West Asia and El Nino weather patterns.
The Reserve Bank of India has some tricky decisions coming up: balancing inflation, currency stability, and economic growth won't be easy.