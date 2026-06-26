Foreign investors pour record ₹39,640cr into Indian government bonds
Business
Foreign investors just poured a record ₹39,640 crore into Indian government bonds this June, easily topping the previous monthly high.
This big jump happened thanks to new tax breaks and easier access rules that make it simpler for global players to invest in India.
India may join Bloomberg index
These changes could help India get added to Bloomberg's global aggregate index, which would mean even more international attention.
The rupee has bounced back from its all-time low, and bond yields have dropped too, both signs that investor confidence is on the rise.