Foreign investors pour record ₹6,836.81cr into Indian equities Tuesday
Business
Foreign investors made headlines on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, by pouring a record ₹6,836.81 crore into Indian equities, the biggest single-day investment of 2026 so far.
This comes right after another solid buying streak earlier in the week, bringing the total FII inflow to nearly ₹9,952 crore in just two days.
Sensex jumps 1,225 amid foreign buying
Thanks to this cash surge, the Sensex shot up 1,225 points and Nifty climbed 370 points. Sectors like FMCG and capital markets saw big gains: Marico jumped 9% on strong results and BSE rose 5%.
Even though domestic institutional investors were selling, the upbeat mood stayed strong as foreign money kept fueling the rally for a fourth straight session.