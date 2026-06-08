Foreign investors pour ₹4,490cr into Indian bonds after tax waiver
India's bonds saw their biggest inflow in nearly a year, with global investors pouring in ₹4,490 crore ($469 million) on Friday.
This happened after the government scrapped taxes for overseas buyers and introduced long-term bonds that are now easier for international funds to access.
These steps were all about making India's market more attractive and giving the rupee some extra support.
Rupee jumps 0.9% on investor inflows
Fresh policies have finally convinced hesitant investors to jump in, says Alok Sharma from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd.
Not only did money flow in, but the rupee also jumped 0.9% against the dollar, the biggest single-day gain since April, showing how these changes are helping both markets and currency.
Indonesia among Asian countries stabilizing currencies
Other Asian countries like Indonesia are rolling out their own measures to steady their currencies amid rising energy prices and global uncertainty.
It's part of a bigger trend across the region as governments look for ways to keep their economies strong.