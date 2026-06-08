Foreign investors pour ₹4,490cr into Indian bonds after tax waiver Business Jun 08, 2026

India's bonds saw their biggest inflow in nearly a year, with global investors pouring in ₹4,490 crore ($469 million) on Friday.

This happened after the government scrapped taxes for overseas buyers and introduced long-term bonds that are now easier for international funds to access.

These steps were all about making India's market more attractive and giving the rupee some extra support.