Foreign investors pull out ₹34,469cr from Indian equities in May

Nifty underperforms MSCI Emerging Markets

The Nifty 50 has underperformed compared to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index lately, signaling that foreign investors are less interested in India right now.

While Nifty posted negative returns for four out of five months, MSCI bounced back faster, especially with a strong 14.5% gain in April versus Nifty's 7.5%.

Analysts say slower earnings growth here, better opportunities abroad, high US bond yields, and worries about the rupee are keeping global money away from Indian stocks.