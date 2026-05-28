Foreign investors pull out ₹34,469cr from Indian equities in May
Foreign investors have withdrawn ₹34,469 crore from Indian equities this May, making it the third straight month of big exits.
So far in 2026, total withdrawals have hit ₹2.26 lakh crore, among the worst ever for a five-month stretch.
March saw the largest single-month exit at ₹1.17 lakh crore, followed by April's ₹60,847 crore, and more losses in May.
Nifty underperforms MSCI Emerging Markets
The Nifty 50 has underperformed compared to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index lately, signaling that foreign investors are less interested in India right now.
While Nifty posted negative returns for four out of five months, MSCI bounced back faster, especially with a strong 14.5% gain in April versus Nifty's 7.5%.
Analysts say slower earnings growth here, better opportunities abroad, high US bond yields, and worries about the rupee are keeping global money away from Indian stocks.