Foreign investors pull ₹14,231cr in May, 2026 outflows top ₹2Lcr
Business
Foreign investors have pulled ₹14,231 crore from Indian stocks this May, continuing a months-long selling streak.
So far in 2026, total outflows have crossed ₹2 lakh crore, already more than all of last year.
FPIs eye South Korea and Taiwan
Rising inflation, global uncertainty, and unpredictable interest rates have made investors cautious, says Himanshu Srivastava, Principal - Manager Research at Morningstar Investment Research India.
High oil prices and a weaker rupee haven't helped either.
Some FPIs are now looking at markets like South Korea and Taiwan for better growth, especially with the AI boom there.
Still, there's a bit of selective buying in sectors like power and mid-cap stocks back home.