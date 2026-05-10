Foreign investors pull ₹14,231cr in May, 2026 outflows top ₹2Lcr

FPIs eye South Korea and Taiwan

Rising inflation, global uncertainty, and unpredictable interest rates have made investors cautious, says Himanshu Srivastava, Principal - Manager Research at Morningstar Investment Research India.

High oil prices and a weaker rupee haven't helped either.

Some FPIs are now looking at markets like South Korea and Taiwan for better growth, especially with the AI boom there.

Still, there's a bit of selective buying in sectors like power and mid-cap stocks back home.