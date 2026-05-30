Foreign investors pull ₹20,637cr from Indian equities in MSCI selloff

MSCI review raises HFT amplification concerns

The MSCI review led to big moves in stocks like Bajaj Finance and TCS, but India's overall weight in the main index stayed at 12.3%.

Meanwhile, more than a dozen Indian stocks were excluded from the small-cap index.

Experts say high-frequency trading may have made all this volatility worse; as Kotak Mahindra's Nilesh Shah put it, he questioned whether HFT activity around the index reshuffle had amplified turnover.