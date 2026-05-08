Foreign investors pulled ₹30,856 cr in April as financials suffered

Power and capital goods see inflows

Financials saw the biggest outflows because they make up a large chunk of market indices and are sensitive to inflation worries.

As Sonam Srivastava, founder and CEO, Wright Research, put it, "The unabated sell-off in banking stocks is due to the sector's high weightage in benchmark Nifty and concerns of higher inflation that could increase current account deficit."

Meanwhile, FIIs actually invested in other areas: power and capital goods each got over ₹4,500 crore.

Saurabh Patwa from Quest Investment Managers explained that global demand for power is rising thanks to AI growth needing more energy infrastructure. Plus, investors are leaning toward physical assets like capital goods since they tend to hold up better when things get uncertain.