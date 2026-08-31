Foreign investors return with nearly $5 billion in Indian equities

Foreign investors are back in a big way, pumping nearly $5 billion into Indian equities during July and August 2026. This is a sharp turnaround after they sold more than $27 billion between March and June.

A significant portion of this fresh money went into block deals, QIPs, and OFS. The Indian market saw combined IPO, QIP, and OFS issuances worth more than ₹1.2 lakh crore to the market.