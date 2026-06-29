Foreign investors slow selling, June outflows ₹31,823cr lowest since December
Good news for Indian stocks: foreign investors have finally slowed their selling, with outflows dropping to ₹31,823 crore in June, the lowest since last December.
This turnaround happened after crude oil prices fell and tensions eased thanks to the U.S.-Iran deal reopening the Strait of Hormuz on June 15.
In fact, after that deal, foreign investors even turned net buyers in most trading sessions.
DIIs buy ₹76,156cr, 35 months straight
Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) haven't let up. They've been buying for 35 months straight and picked up ₹76,156 crore in June alone.
Their steady support helped push the Nifty index up by 2.2% this month.
Analysts say future trends will depend a lot on how companies perform next quarter, so all eyes are on those earnings reports coming soon.