Foreign investors withdraw 7,443cr from Indian stocks, YTD 2.32L/cr
Business
Foreign investors have yanked out ₹7,443 crore from Indian stocks in the first week of September 2026, a big shift after two months of heavy inflows.
With this move, total withdrawals this year have hit ₹2.32 lakh crore, already beating last year's numbers.
Rising oil, pricey mid small caps
Rising oil prices are making investors nervous about inflation and India's current account outlook.
Plus, stocks, especially in mid- and small-cap companies, are looking pricey, so many FPIs are cashing out and adjusting their portfolios.
Experts say global factors like US bond yields, tensions between the US and Iran, and upcoming US inflation data could keep things unpredictable for a while.