Foreign investors withdraw ₹31,282cr from Indian equities, YTD outflows 2.91Lcr

Foreign portfolio investors withdrew ₹31,282 crore from Indian equities in the first five trading sessions of October 2026, after a similar exit the month before.

The big reasons? Inflation worries, expensive crude oil, rising US interest rates, and a falling rupee.

With total withdrawals this year topping ₹2.91 lakh crore, the Nifty index is now seeing its longest losing streak in 25 years.