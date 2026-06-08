Foreign investors withdrew $16.4B from India in FY2025-26, shrinking reserves Business Jun 08, 2026

Foreign investors just pulled $16.4 billion out of India in FY2025-26, flipping the previous fiscal year's (FY2024-25) positive trend and shrinking the country's foreign exchange reserves by $23.6 billion.

This big exit has also pushed foreign holdings in Indian stocks to their lowest point since 2016, showing that confidence among global investors is definitely shaky right now.