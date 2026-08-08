Foreign portfolio investors poured ₹12,290.68cr into India markets Aug 3-7
Business
Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) just invested ₹12,290.68 crore in India's markets from August 3 to 7, 2026. Most of it went straight into stocks.
The biggest wave hit on August 5, with ₹9,953.64 crore flowing in a single day.
FPIs favored autos, healthcare, consumer durables
FPIs favored sectors like automobiles, healthcare, and consumer durables thanks to strong Q1 earnings.
Mid- and small-cap stocks also saw steady interest as investors chased growth.
While there were some outflows from other debt segments, overall positive vibes came from easing global tensions, solid auto sales, and the RBI's steady monetary policy.