Forge Nano to go public via $1.6B Archimedes SPAC merger
Business
Forge Nano, a US tech company, just announced it's going public through a $1.6 billion merger with Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners II.
The move is all about riding the wave of demand for AI chips: think data centers and next-generation computing that power everything from generative AI to future tech.
Forge Nano could raise $342 million
The deal could bring in up to $342 million, backed by major names like Volkswagen, GM Ventures, and a $100 million grant from the US Department of Energy.
With this cash, Forge Nano plans to ramp up its US manufacturing for semiconductor tools and batteries and branch out into fast-growing fields like quantum computing and pharmaceuticals.
If all goes as planned, you'll see them on Nasdaq as "NANO" in the second half of 2026.