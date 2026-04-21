Forge Nano to go public via $1.6B Archimedes SPAC merger

Forge Nano could raise $342 million

The deal could bring in up to $342 million, backed by major names like Volkswagen, GM Ventures, and a $100 million grant from the US Department of Energy.

With this cash, Forge Nano plans to ramp up its US manufacturing for semiconductor tools and batteries and branch out into fast-growing fields like quantum computing and pharmaceuticals.

If all goes as planned, you'll see them on Nasdaq as "NANO" in the second half of 2026.