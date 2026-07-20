Former CEA Krishnamurthy V Subramanian: India can reach 8-9% growth

Subramanian points out that private investment needs to jump from about 22%-23% of GDP to at least 30% for lasting high growth.

He is optimistic about short-term boosts like strong fundamentals and cheaper crude oil.

For long-term progress, he stresses better contracts and attracting solid foreign capital.

He also thinks open-source AI tools like Kimi AI could seriously improve healthcare, education, and governance.

On inflation risks (like weak monsoons), he suggests the Reserve Bank of India should focus on keeping expectations steady instead of reacting to every price spike, because real resilience starts with smart reforms.