Former DOGE staffers launch Cathedral AI military cyber startup
A group of former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) staffers just launched Cathedral, a new startup using AI to power military cyber operations.
Their big goal? Land US government contracts and help strengthen America's cyber defenses, especially against countries like China.
The founding team, Gavin Kliger, Luke Farritor, Marko Elez, and Jack Stein, just raised $160 million from major investors Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital.
Cathedral valued at $1.4B
Now valued at $1.4 billion, Cathedral is looking to partner with or buy a data center provider so it has enough computing power for its tech.
With its new funding, investors Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital also get seats on the board.
The leadership team includes members with experience at the Pentagon and SpaceX, but its ties to the Trump administration could raise questions if political winds shift in Washington.