Former DOGE staffers launch Cathedral AI military cyber startup

A group of former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) staffers just launched Cathedral, a new startup using AI to power military cyber operations.

Their big goal? Land US government contracts and help strengthen America's cyber defenses, especially against countries like China.

The founding team, Gavin Kliger, Luke Farritor, Marko Elez, and Jack Stein, just raised $160 million from major investors Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital.