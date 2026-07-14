Former employees sue Meta, 26 allege AI targeted disabled staff
Business
Meta is facing a lawsuit from 26 former employees who say the company used AI to unfairly target disabled workers and those on medical leave during its big layoffs.
The group claims Meta relied on productivity scores and AI token usage, which put people with health issues at a disadvantage.
Meta denies AI role in layoffs
Meta says these accusations are the "claims lack merit" and insists that humans, not AI, made the layoff decisions, focusing on performance and business needs.
With nearly 8,000 jobs cut beginning in May, this case is sparking conversations about how AI might impact workplace fairness, especially for those with disabilities or medical conditions.