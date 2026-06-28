Former HDFC Bank chairman Atanu Chakraborty rejects review noncooperation claims Business Jun 28, 2026

Atanu Chakraborty, former HDFC Bank chairman, is pushing back against claims he didn't cooperate with a legal review after stepping down.

He says he never got clear details about the inquiry and calls his exit a "call of conscience," not something that needs outside investigation.

Chakraborty feels the board should have looked inward instead of bringing in external lawyers.