Former HDFC Bank chairman Atanu Chakraborty rejects review noncooperation claims
Business
Atanu Chakraborty, former HDFC Bank chairman, is pushing back against claims he didn't cooperate with a legal review after stepping down.
He says he never got clear details about the inquiry and calls his exit a "call of conscience," not something that needs outside investigation.
Chakraborty feels the board should have looked inward instead of bringing in external lawyers.
Chakraborty says board reviewed Dubai issue
Chakraborty also addressed questions tied to a Dubai-related issue, saying the board had already reviewed it thoroughly, taken disciplinary action, and set up fixes.
He stands by his belief that he did his part while at the bank and that more outside reviews were unnecessary.