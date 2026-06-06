IBM allegedly covered up major data breaches, lawsuit claims
What's the story
William Barlow, a former vice president of threat intelligence at IBM, has accused the tech giant of covering up three major data breaches in the last decade. The lawsuit, which was filed in 2020 but unsealed recently, claims that foreign governments, including China, hacked into IBM's core network between 2013 and 2016. Barlow alleges that the company concealed these incidents and never informed anyone about them.
Subsidiary breaches
Breaches at IBM subsidiaries
In his lawsuit, Barlow also claims that at least two IBM subsidiaries were breached. He alleges that these incidents were also covered up by the tech giant. The former executive further claims that IBM's core network was "routinely hacked by foreign state actors and others," with data being stolen frequently without any notification to government agencies.
Company stance
IBM denies allegations
IBM has not directly addressed the specific allegations in Barlow's lawsuit. However, a company spokesperson told TechCrunch that "this complaint was filed six years ago, and the US Department of Justice declined to intervene." The spokesperson added, "IBM is confident that our actions followed the letter of the law."
Cyber attack
Implications in APT 10 hacking campaign
Barlow's lawsuit also implicates IBM in a hacking campaign by APT 10, a Chinese government-linked group. The hackers breached both the company's network and the data it held in partnership with AT&T. Barlow claims that intelligence officials from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the US, and the UK warned IBM of this breach in March 2017, leading to an internal investigation.
Network breach
Lack of logs hindered investigation
The internal investigation reportedly found that APT 10 may have breached IBM's network over 56,000 times between 2013 and 2016. However, the company said it couldn't investigate further as it had not maintained logs of who accessed its network and when, a basic security measure. Despite this, IBM allegedly didn't inform any authorities or the US government about these breaches.
Additional breaches
Other unreported breaches at IBM
Barlow's lawsuit also highlights other unreported breaches at IBM. He claims that Trusteer, a cybersecurity start-up acquired by IBM in 2013, was breached in 2018. He also alleges that Truven, a healthcare data start-up acquired by the tech giant in 2016, was breached multiple times after its acquisition. In both cases, Barlow accuses IBM of not properly investigating and disclosing these incidents.