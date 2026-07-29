Former Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka's Hang Ten Systems raises $32 million
Business
Hang Ten Systems, started by former Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka, has landed $32 million in seed funding from Mayfield, Aramco Ventures, and angel investors.
The fresh funds will help them grow their engineering team, boost their AI platform, and team up with more global companies.
Hang Ten to hire 250 specialists
Hang Ten wants to make AI work for big businesses (think finance, manufacturing, and HR) so they can get things done faster and smarter.
Early clients like Fresenius and Siemens Energy are already on board.
A big chunk of the money will go toward hiring 250 specialists and improving their Hobie AI framework.
Sikka says India's tech talent is key to making AI useful for industries everywhere.