Former Labour deputy Tom Watson accuses 'mob rule' over Palantir
Tom Watson, former Labour deputy leader and now a senior vice-president at Palantir, is calling out what he describes as "mob rule" after ministers faced pressure to block his company from public contracts.
Palantir, co-founded by billionaire Peter Thiel, is under scrutiny for its artificial intelligence technology being used in some controversial government programs.
Palantir battles London £50 million police contract
Palantir is currently battling a decision by London's mayor to block a £50 million police artificial intelligence contract, but the company still wants to expand its £427 million UK public-sector business.
Watson says they might even work with Reform UK on immigration issues.
Meanwhile, Labour MP Chi Onwurah has voiced concerns about how much UK data could end up in US hands if Palantir wins more deals.