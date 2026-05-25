Ex-Meta employee reveals she chose to be laid off

Julie Bone, a former Meta employee, has revealed that she voluntarily chose to be part of the tech giant's latest round of layoffs. The move comes as part of a major restructuring drive by the company, which has reportedly affected nearly 8,000 employees worldwide. Bone worked as a content designer for Facebook and said her long-term goals no longer matched Meta's direction.

Career path Bone's career journey Bone, who is based in Los Angeles, California, has had a long and varied career. She started as a freelance proofreader at Metro Washington Home Improvement Magazine before moving on to The Washington Times as a copy editor. After that, she joined The Washington Post as a multiplatform editor at Universal News Desk. In 2020, she joined Meta, where she worked for six years as Facebook's content designer.

Departure announcement 'Meta's ambitions and mine were in different continents': Bone In a LinkedIn post, Bone explained her decision to leave Meta. She said that the company's shift toward an "AI-first" approach did not align with her professional goals. "For a long time now, Meta's ambitions and my own were in different continents. I wanted to move on because the timing was right for my personal life, and partly because I hoped it might help save the spot of someone who wanted to stay," she wrote.

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Work culture Shift in Meta's work culture In her post, Bone also highlighted the changing work culture at Meta. She said that the company is leaning toward AI-first skills and expects them across teams. Employees are encouraged to use AI tools for prototyping ideas, debugging code, and automating repetitive tasks. However, she emphasized that just mastering these tools won't guarantee job security in the tech industry.

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