AI is impacting entry-level job market, says ex-Meta executive

Clara Shih, a former executive at Meta and Salesforce, has warned that artificial intelligence (AI) is making it harder for new graduates to find jobs. She says that the current entry-level job market is the worst it has been in 37 years. Shih's concern stems from her experience of seeing Meta's AI agents outperforming some of her best employees across multiple tasks last year.

Strategic shift Shih launches non-profit to help Gen Z navigate AI challenges In light of the challenges posed by AI, Shih has launched a non-profit organization, the New Work Foundation. The initiative aims to equip Gen Z with the tools they need to navigate an AI-dominated job market. "If you want to find a job and if you want to keep your job, you need to learn how to get really good at using AI agents," she told Fortune.

Innovative solutions 'Field Report' tool offers insights on career paths The New Work Foundation has launched a number of AI-enabled tools under the brand Dear CC. One such tool, Field Report, gives job seekers an overview of their preferred career path's current state. For instance, if someone is interested in law, they will see that while there are 31,500 open roles in the US with low competition, the risk of AI automation in that field is very high.

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Tailored assistance JobClaw AI agent simplifies job search for Gen Z The New Work Foundation has also launched JobClaw, an AI agent that helps job seekers find roles based on their strengths and interests. The tool doesn't require a resume and users only have to fill out a five-question intake form detailing who they are and what they want from their career. This innovative solution aims to simplify the job search process for Gen Z.

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