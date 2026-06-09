Former SpaceX staffer holds $21.4 million as IPO looms, advisers warn

Anthropic, OpenAI staff face tax choices

It's not just SpaceX; folks at Anthropic and OpenAI are also facing tough choices as their companies prep for IPOs this year.

Cashing out can mean major tax bills if too much stock is sold at once.

Advisors suggest selling shares over several years or using special strategies like exchange funds to avoid a tax nightmare.

There's also something called an 83(b) election that could save money if the stock price jumps, but it comes with risks if things don't go as planned.